Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 2,638 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 18.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $146.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.39 and its 200 day moving average is $136.33. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGP. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

