Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 3,990 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.75% of IRadimed worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in IRadimed by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the third quarter worth $62,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter worth $215,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the third quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,968 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $48,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,036.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRMD stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.57 million, a P/E ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 1.16. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). IRadimed had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. On average, analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

