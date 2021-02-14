Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $89,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,644,347.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,434 shares of company stock worth $1,052,893. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRCY. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

MRCY opened at $74.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.27. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

