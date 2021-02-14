Foundry Partners LLC Buys 2,937 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Synaptics worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $130.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $130.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $1,650,449.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,658. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

