Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 230,275 NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 230,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of NOW at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 14,729.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,551 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 3,719.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,407 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DNOW. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.14. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

