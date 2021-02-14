Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 268,475 Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 268,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.99% of Natural Gas Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter worth $1,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter worth $1,378,000. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 286,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 57,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 232.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 42,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 478,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 37,563 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NGS opened at $9.97 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $134.29 million, a PE ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.77 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

