Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 40,481 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Boot Barn at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 151,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 79,645 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,225 shares of company stock worth $9,666,973. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BOOT opened at $60.88 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

