Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,549 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Trex in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.21 and a 200 day moving average of $79.27. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $106.68.

TREX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

