Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Generac by 66.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens upped their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.46.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $326.84 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $330.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.59 and a 200-day moving average of $212.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

