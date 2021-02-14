Foundry Partners LLC Grows Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 163.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,660 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RRGB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.85.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

