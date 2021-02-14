Foundry Partners LLC Grows Position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Territorial Bancorp worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 296.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 228.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 13,494 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

Several research firms have commented on TBNK. TheStreet raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

