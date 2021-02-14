Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.68% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $373.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $25.01.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

