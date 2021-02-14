Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stake in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,130 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 2.11% of PCTEL worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in PCTEL by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PCTEL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PCTEL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PCTEL by 87.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PCTEL during the second quarter worth $316,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

PCTEL stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $150.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.25. PCTEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

PCTEL Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

