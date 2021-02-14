Foundry Partners LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,670 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Olympic Steel worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 300.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of ZEUS opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.65 million, a P/E ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.56. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

