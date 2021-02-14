Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Sierra Wireless worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 70.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth about $194,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 52.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

SWIR stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $688.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.