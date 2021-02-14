Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,706 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $125.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.79, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.07.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other Catalent news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $523,612.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,624 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

