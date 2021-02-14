Foundry Partners LLC Increases Position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.89% of Silicom worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SILC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 383,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 37,063 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 3rd quarter worth $705,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 89,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 0.89. Silicom Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.