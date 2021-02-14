Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.64% of Artesian Resources worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 140,238 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter worth $845,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 219,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 35,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $38.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $362.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.02. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $41.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2571 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 5,153 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $198,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 984 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $38,927.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

