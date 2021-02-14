Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 942,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,924 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.12% of Entravision Communications worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 101.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,591 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $298.02 million, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. Entravision Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.