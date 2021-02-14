Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Sprout Social worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $80.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of -49.86. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $81.41.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $261,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,645,629.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.