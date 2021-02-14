Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

HELE opened at $227.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.00. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

