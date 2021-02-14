Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Five9 by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth $1,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.95, for a total transaction of $2,124,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,341,159.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,725,333. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $181.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.84. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $187.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.24 and a beta of 0.53.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

