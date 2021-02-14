Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,030 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.01% of CECO Environmental worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 406.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 43.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

CECE opened at $8.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $285.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $9.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

