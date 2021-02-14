Foundry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,981 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Primoris Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Primoris Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 6.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,649,900.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRIM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

