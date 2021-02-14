Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 5,490 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.81% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,800 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $125,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,633,377.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,536 shares in the company, valued at $709,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,800 shares of company stock worth $519,582 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $27.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

