Foundry Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 321,545 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Mistras Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 465,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MG opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. Mistras Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $217,130.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,525.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.