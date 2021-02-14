Foundry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 12,153 Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Heska at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSKA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Heska by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Heska by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 333,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,932,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heska alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.42.

HSKA opened at $196.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -88.60 and a beta of 1.65. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $206.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.99.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $191,250.00. Also, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,691,551.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.