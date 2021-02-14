Foundry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Novanta worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $460,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,570,529.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,741 shares of company stock worth $1,843,336 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $144.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 124.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $144.42.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Novanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

