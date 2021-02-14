Foundry Partners LLC Sells 26,606 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,606 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of American Public Education worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in American Public Education by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in American Public Education by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

APEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti upgraded American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $464.85 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58.

In other news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $54,441.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,640 shares in the company, valued at $453,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,959 shares of company stock worth $92,064. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.