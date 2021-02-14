Foundry Partners LLC Sells 3,309 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $170.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.21. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $172.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

WING has been the subject of several research reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.40.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.