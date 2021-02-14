Foundry Partners LLC Sells 3,309 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.
Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $170.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.21. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $172.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.
