Foundry Partners LLC Sells 4,544 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.41% of HCI Group worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,736,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in HCI Group by 639.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in HCI Group in the third quarter worth $2,345,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

NYSE HCI opened at $58.00 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $462.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

