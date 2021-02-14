Foundry Partners LLC Sells 6,600 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of SPS Commerce worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $110.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.43, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,068,910.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,956.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,786,973.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,682. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

