Foundry Partners LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Phreesia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHR opened at $79.20 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $104,186.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,438,749.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,619 shares of company stock worth $20,532,423 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

