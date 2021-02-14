Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.61 and a 200-day moving average of $138.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $179.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.