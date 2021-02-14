Foundry Partners LLC Trims Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,569 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,999 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5,665.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 255,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,008,000 after buying an additional 251,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 407.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after buying an additional 234,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,844.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after buying an additional 132,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 43.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,282,000 after buying an additional 129,682 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

TNDM opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.81 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $1,504,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,067. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

