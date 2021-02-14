Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the January 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE FEDU traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. 3,625,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,302. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. Four Seasons Education has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $94.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 56.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

