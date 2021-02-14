Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the January 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE FEDU traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. 3,625,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,302. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. Four Seasons Education has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $94.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.51.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 56.19%.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.
