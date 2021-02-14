Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.82.

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.41 and its 200 day moving average is $137.03. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $166.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.