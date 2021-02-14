Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648,521 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 243,912 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Franklin Resources worth $16,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.91.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.