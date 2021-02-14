Frax (FRAX) Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $82.44 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Frax token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00057169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.25 or 0.00276023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00084304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00091894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00086439 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,653.50 or 0.92484762 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s total supply is 81,861,073 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax

Frax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

