Frax Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frax token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $80.82 million and $3.89 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00269792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00077696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00083756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00089062 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00191232 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,253.15 or 0.85558767 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s total supply is 82,100,626 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax

Frax can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

