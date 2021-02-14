Frax Share Hits One Day Volume of $3.71 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for about $8.11 or 0.00017305 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $40.93 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 71.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00054018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.87 or 0.00266424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00084558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00075633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00091713 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00191646 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,644.54 or 0.84583039 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s total supply is 99,881,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,045,988 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Share Token Trading

Frax Share can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.