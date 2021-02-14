FREE Coin Price Up 294.5% This Week (FREE)

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 37% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One FREE Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FREE Coin has a total market cap of $20.02 million and approximately $587,564.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FREE Coin has traded 294.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00064819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.60 or 0.00921672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00050058 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,346.41 or 0.04976127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00024081 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00017237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000178 BTC.

FREE Coin Coin Profile

FREE is a coin. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,998,999,997,635 coins and its circulating supply is 9,706,957,259,292 coins. FREE Coin’s official website is www.FREEcoin.technology . FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The FREE coin is the ideal coin for starters in Crypto: low introduction price so high growth potential, friendly community to support you and a wide range of Exchanges and Wallets. For every starter, the FREE is the ideal coin to learn all aspects of crypto trading, with very low financial risk and with a real potential to profit from the price increase of the FREE coin. But also for the experienced crypto user, the FREE coin offers a nice diversification of your current crypto wallet… Our 3 main objectives : 1) Pave the way for the GLOBAL MASS USAGE of cryptocurrency. Our mission is to make cryptocurrency accessible to every interested person on earth. The FREE coin is the only cryptocurrency with the correct level of supply to support worldwide usage of crypto. 2) Make cryptocurrency INCLUSIVE: allow access to cryptocurrency profits also to people with less financial means. Therefore we do the initial distribution at a low price. 3) FREEcoin-ize the unbanked: Low-income areas are currently without classic banking services. Such classic banking services can not be implemented in a profitable way in those areas. The FREE will allow for P2P, P2B, and B2B payment transactions at the lowest cost in those areas. The FREE coin is a utility coin to support the digital transformation of the global money market: from Fiat to crypto. After the initial distribution (2018-2024) the FREE coin will become a semi-stable crypto coin. This stability will be realized by trading 80 % of the daily volume against other stable coins (USDT, TUSD, EUR, USD, …). The remaining 20 % of the daily volume will be traded against BTC and ETH. “

FREE Coin Coin Trading

FREE Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FREE Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

