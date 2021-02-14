Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,322 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $387,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $205,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 119,130 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.96 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

