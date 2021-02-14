Freicoin (FRC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $354.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $663,606.20 and $354.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000166 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,272,261 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.