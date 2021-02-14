Friendz (FDZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $66,189.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 25% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Friendz has traded up 47.3% against the dollar. Friendz has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $66,189.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00065298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.92 or 0.00914788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00049498 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.41 or 0.05062176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00024432 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00017518 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,952,641 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

