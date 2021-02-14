Frontier (FRONT) Trading 54.3% Higher Over Last Week

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Frontier token can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $31.36 million and $25.32 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frontier has traded up 54.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00053655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00269254 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00080695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00085184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00092144 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00190732 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $40,528.90 or 0.85951377 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,855,007 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Buying and Selling Frontier

Frontier can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.