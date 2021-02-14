Frontier Trading Up 70.1% Over Last Week (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $34.23 million and $25.01 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frontier has traded up 70.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00056873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00279219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00091775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00082323 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00087732 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,795.13 or 0.92614070 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00059945 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,855,007 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

Frontier Token Trading

Frontier can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.