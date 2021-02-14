Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.04.
Several research firms have recently commented on FRO. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Danske downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Frontline from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.
NYSE:FRO opened at $7.13 on Friday. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Frontline by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 41,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Frontline by 17.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Frontline by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Frontline by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Frontline by 23.1% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.
Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.