Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRO. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Danske downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Frontline from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE:FRO opened at $7.13 on Friday. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. The company had revenue of $177.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Frontline by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 41,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Frontline by 17.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Frontline by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Frontline by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Frontline by 23.1% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

