FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the January 14th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FS Bancorp stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.70. 6,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 493.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 50.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

