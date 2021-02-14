FTX Token (FTT) Market Cap Reaches $1.78 Billion

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $41.70 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for $18.92 or 0.00040597 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00064669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.14 or 0.00890979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00048690 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.33 or 0.04872660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00023629 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00017111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

